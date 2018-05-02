Share:

SHIKARPUR - Two persons were killed while two persons were sustained injuries in separate road accidents in the limits of Khanpur Police Station on Tuesday.

According to police, a car hit a motorcycle at Indus Highway resultantly, a bike rider Faiz Muhammad Pahore, resident of Pir Bux Shujrah Village, was killed on the spot while his accomplice Ghulam Qadir Pahore sustained severe wounds. Separately, a truck hit a rickshaw from backside due to which a boy Jameel Ahmed (12), was killed on the spot and another man Nawaz Ali sustained severe wounds at Mirza Bundo Road.

Both the drivers were reported to be escaped from place of incidents while police have taken both the vehicles into their custody.

Area police shifted the bodies to taluka Hospital Khanpur for autopsy and injured for medical attention from where bodies were handed over to their heirs and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Shikarpur and Sukkur Hospital for further medical treatment due to their precarious condition. Neither cases were lodged nor drivers were arrested till filling of this news file story.