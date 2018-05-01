Share:

OKARA-Police claimed to have arrested two members of an inter-district gang during an operation conducted near 28/2L village here the other night.

A team of Okara Saddr police, on a tip-off, raided the hideout of the dacoits - a mango garden near 28/2L village. The police nabbed Hanif alias Hanifoo Chacha of Vehari and Akram alias Akri of Faisalabad with arms. Three of their accomplices including Hajiran Bibi alias Billo, Khalid alias Khalu and Aslam alias Babu of Pakpattan succeeded in fleeing away under the cover of darkness. The police put them behind bars and launched further investigation.

On the other hand, police recovered 900 bottles of liquor from a car besides seizing narcotics in different operations. Renala Khurd police seized 900 bottles of liquor from a car during snap-checking on GT Road. The police registered a case against the car driver identified as Abid Hussain. Basirpur police raided and arrested Ashfaq of Mohallah Prokianwala with 25 litres of liquor. B-Division police raided and arrested Rahman Ali of Octoroi Post No.7 with 1.2 kg of charas. Cases were registered against them.

FIRE

The bales of cotton amounting to Rs4 million were burnt to ashes in a fire erupted in a factory on Okara-Depalpur Highway. Factory owner Faisal Gulzar, resident of Shamshad Colony, told the Okara Saddr police that his employee Suleiman had allegedly stolen cotton bales amounting to Rs125,000. He added that he allegedly set ablaze 600 bales of cotton worth Rs4 million in godown of the factory to conceal his crime. The police registered a case.