WASHINGTON - Pakistan Embassy in Washington on Tuesday confirmed that a proposed travel ban on Pakistani diplomats in the United States had been delayed.

Neither Pakistan’s Foreign Office or the US State Department has issued a statement on the decision, however the delay signals that both sides are making efforts to settle their differences.

Last month, the Trump administration communicated to the Pakistani government that its diplomats stationed there could face restrictions in their travel movement if similar limitations on American diplomats in Pakistan were not eased.

The ban that was to be implemented from May 1 would now take effect 10 days later.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Embassy told Geo News: “This is a proposal from the US State Department which is currently under discussion between the two governments. The implementation of the proposal has been delayed till May 11 and during this period, the two governments are discussing to resolve the matter.”

The move, if followed, will push diplomatic relations between the two countries to a new low.

It would be the first time for Pakistani diplomats serving in America to face such travel regulations, whereas past US governments have practised such codes on Russian and Chinese officials.

Pakistan conveyed its reservations to Alice G Wells, visiting principal US deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, last week. It said the “reciprocal” travel restrictions would be damaging to Pakistan’s image.

“Both governments have to review this very carefully because this negatively impacts long-standing relations,” former diplomat Javed Hafiz told Arab News.

He said that Pakistan and the US had mostly enjoyed good relations, but there was a downward trajectory from 2011 after the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, and the situation further deteriorated after the unveiling of Trump’s South Asia policy last August.

“The basic duty and function of a diplomat is to promote relations in any area of cooperation,” Hafiz said.

The warning came out a few weeks ago. Earlier, an official insisted that the warning had nothing to do with last month’s fatal road accident in Islamabad, in which a Pakistani citizen was killed after being hit by a US diplomat’s vehicle.

A day later, US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale was summoned to Pakistan’s Foreign Office in Islamabad, where Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua recorded strong protest with the US envoy, who expressed grief over the incident and assured full cooperation from the US Embassy in investigating the incident.