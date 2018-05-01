Share:

LOS ANGELES-Zoe Saldana thinks she’ll suffer from ‘Fomo’ once she’s left the Marvel Universe. The 39-year-old actress stars as Gamora in the money spinning film franchise, and Zoe has conceded she’ll experience so-called fear of missing out once she leaves the Marvel Universe after the sequel to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has aired. Asked whether she’s sad to be saying goodbye to Marvel, Zoe shared: ‘’Yes and no. It was sad, of course, because I think that we all suffer from Fomo. ‘’There is a fear always of missing out, but I’m so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel Universe, and I also got to play a character that - it has been brought to my attention - is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys. ‘’I live for that, that’s why I do what I do. So I guess I’m going to cry all the way to ‘Avatar’, you know?’’ Zoe is poised to reprise the role of Neytiri in the upcoming ‘Avatar’ movies. And the actress has revealed she’s relished the experience of being reunited with James Cameron, who directed the original ‘Avatar’ movie in 2009.

Looking forward to the new films, she told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ‘’We are just about finishing motion capture production on the [second and third] movies, and then after that, they go straight into pre-production for the live-action part that will shoot for six months in New Zealand. So we’re kind of only halfway done.

‘’It’s wonderful. We’re not complaining. We get to drive every day to Manhattan Beach and go to Pandora with our favourite director and my most favourite role model in this town.

‘’I know I can speak for Sam Worthington right now, we are exhilarated - we get to be up against Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, and we’re working with an amazing cast who are finally getting the opportunity to work with James Cameron. We are having a lot of fun.’’