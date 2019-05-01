Share:

LOS ANGELES-Céline Dion is ‘’in love with life’’.

The 51-year-old singer - who has René-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with late husband René Angelil - has reached a point where she’s confident in her own choices and feels she has reached her ‘’pinnacle’’.

She said: ‘’I am like a one-year-old! I’m not saying that I don’t care what people think of me, but I’ve reached a point in my life where I can let myself make my own decisions and choices....

‘’Now I am discovering myself more and more. I am a woman assuming her own destiny, full of energy and in love with life. It’s never too late to start. At 51, I have the sense that I am at my pinnacle!’’

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker is delighted to have landed a deal as global spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris because she wants other women to feel as ‘’strong’’ and positive as she does. She told America’s ELLE magazine: ‘’Telling other women that they, too, have self-worth, that they are strong, is obviously really important.

You cannot limit yourself. My life started over at 50; I feel happy, I feel beautiful. I thought, ‘I must have done something right for this to be happening.’ ‘’

Meanwhile, when it comes to her sons, Céline hopes they will grow up to be ‘’good men’’ who make the right choices and are able to choose a partner because of their own positive qualities.