This is with reference to the massive use of unfair means by the students in the recently concluded Secondary level examinations conducted by the Secondary Boards of Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad, as reported by almost all the private TV channels of the country in their news bulletins on frequent basis during the last two weeks or so.

It is quite disappointing to note that both the local administration and the officials of the concerned boards completely failed to curb the menace of cheating during these examinations from the various established examination centers. So much so, the invigilators posted in these examination centers were involved in allowing the students in using such unfair means in their papers.

Unfortunately, this is not for the first time that we have witnessed a massive scale cheating in examinations by the students of Secondary level in the province of Sindh. This menace is almost three decades old. Any serious steps to stop this shameful practice of using of unfair means in the examinations by our teen-aged students.

One believes it or not but it is a fact that besides other reasons of substandard level of education in the province of Sindh, especially in the interior Sindh. The copy culture at the Secondary level examinations has equally played its negative role in alienating our youth from the right path, as far as the questions of getting right education for them is concerned.

Actually, it is teenage of fifteen or sixteen where both our boys and girls appear in the Secondary level examinations. Undoubtedly, such is the age of mental growth for them. This is the age where a boy or a girl develops creative skills in his/her personality, which eventually helps him/her in attaining heights in their professional career. However, how can a boy or a girl of such teenage develop creative skills within himself/herself if he/she is inclined to using unfair means in the examinations instead of using its brain for the attempt of its questions given in their question papers?

Unfortunately, the menace of cheating in examinations is eating away the future of our heroes. Our youth have become so dependent on cheating that they find it the sole key for their success in their examinations. If we have to save our youth from further falling into the deep ditch of copy culture, then we must take appropriate and timely steps for its eradication from our students.

I admit that this is not an easy task. Every one of us must play its due role in discouraging this evil practice from our students during the examinations. All-government of the day, teachers, students, parents, local administration, media and the society as a whole-should come forward against the culture of cheating during the examinations. If we failed to do so in the near future, we would further be stretching our young generation towards annihilation.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO,

Karachi, April 17.