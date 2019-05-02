Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed that the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign be continued in the province in a vigorous manner, saying that special attention should be paid to improving cleanliness, besides massive tree plantation in cities.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at Commissioner’s Office during his visit to Sargodha on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed measures for price control, Ramzan bazaars, wheat procurement, Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign and development projects in the division. The Chief Secretary also planted a sapling in the lawn of Commissioner’s Office Sargodha.

He ordered the deputy commissioners to take stern action against profiteers to ensure availability of commodities at prices fixed by the government. He said that special steps should be taken for monitoring the quality, supply and prices of eatables ahead of Ramazan so that relief could be provided to people in real sense. He directed that best arrangements be ensured for setting up Ramazan bazaars in the holy month.

He asked the officers to implement directions about open door policy and holding open courts to resolve peoples’ problems. He told the authorities to set priorities for the ongoing development projects and those uplift schemes should be completed first that are more beneficial for people.

He mentioned that launch of mega projects is not possible for the time being due to financial constraints, adding that elected representatives would be empowered in new local government system so that peoples’ problems could be resolved.

He said that environmental pollution is a big problem and this issue can only be resolved by planting more and more trees. He also issued instructions regarding arrangements to cope with possible floods.

About establishment of shelter homes as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Chief Secretary said that these facilities should be set up near bus stops and hospitals. Others directions were about ensuring merit in wheat procurement campaign, continuing drives against dengue, and preparing recommendations for use of land retrieved from land mafia.

During visit of DHQ Hospital, the Chief Secretary inquired after patients and asked them about the healthcare facilities being provided to them. He assured that problem of shortage of doctors and staff in the hospital would be addressed and a trauma and burn centre would be set up.

During media briefing, in response to a question the Chief Secretary said that inflation is main reason of price-hike, however the administration is making efforts to control prices.

In response to another query, he said that accountability is a must to root out corruption; officers who follow rules and regulations in financial and administrative affairs do not fear from accountability.