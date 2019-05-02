Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a labour colony in Warburton area of Nankana Sahib district and distributed allotment letters of 208 flats among the industrial workers on Wednesday.

He visited the colony to inspect the facilities. He also inaugurated the launch of Seht Insaf Card scheme in Nankana Sahib by distributing Seht Insaf Cards.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that 70-acre land has been allocated for the establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, adding that this scheme will be included in the next financial year’s development programme.

Meanwhile, district jail, police lines, Nadra office, and a new land record center will also be set up in the district. Labour colonies will be constructed in every district and allotment of 1189 flats of labor colonies of Lahore and Multan will be started soon. The second phase of Warburton’s labour flats will also be stared along with the construction of 50-bedded social security hospitals in Sargodha, DG Khan and Rahim Yar Khan districts.

He informed that minimum wages of untrained and trained workers are being fixed at Rs16,500 and Rs17,000 to Rs19,000, respectively.

Usman Buzdar said that change of governments had failed to improve the lives of the common man and those who built others’ houses yearned for a shelter of their own. In fact, the common man was badly ignored and he was deceived in the name of ‘roti, kapra aur makan.’ If labourers are kept deprived of their rights for the last 70 years then certainly some mistakes had been done in the past, he said. The common man is the pivot of PTI’s policies because it has come into power with the agenda of public welfare. Today, we have fulfilled the promise of providing 208 flats to the workers and 1397 flats are being allotted to the workers at the initial stage.

Many more labour colonies will be established in the province through Punjab Workers Welfare Board, he added. Moreover, social security hospitals will be made centers of excellence in phases and gynae ward of the social security hospital at Kot Lakhpat in Lahore will be upgraded.

He said that MoU has been signed with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre to start a health management information system in social security hospitals.

He announced that marriage grant will be increased from Rs100,000 to Rs150,000 while the amount of death grant will be enhanced from Rs500,000 to Rs600,000. Instead of providing stationery items, uniform, shoes, etc to the students.