LAHORE - President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will inaugurate three-day Pakistan Coating Industry Mega Show at Expo Centre Lahore on Thursday (today).

The mega show will have more than 250 stalls of local and international companies. As many as 275 foreign delegates from France, Germany, China, Middle East, Europe, Korea and Taiwan are participating in the show.

Citing the examples of Germany and China, Almas Hyder said that their economies were thriving today only because of their exhibitions and exchange of delegations. He said that Germany was the leader with 1000 sector-specific exhibitions annually.

Now the private sector in Pakistan was also focusing on holding exhibitions and it was a good sign and a good omen for the economic well being of the country, the LCCI President added.

He said that the LCCI and industry has always stressed the need for exchange of business delegations and holding of exhibitions for being proven tools to promote economic activities.

Organizer of the Exhibition Moazzam Rasheed said that fairs and exhibitions not only help attract foreign buyers and bring in much needed foreign exchange but also highlights the soft image of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Coating Show (PCS) was one of the best shows in the world of coatings, paints and chemical industries. Exhibitors and numerous visitors have been encouraged to participate in this annual event. “PCS catches the attention nationally and internationally. I hope it will be a great asset. Ideally, it will make your work flexible and provide valuable suggestions to help you to meet the technical and commercial challenges. Our goal is to match the standard set by international market”, he said.