LONDON - Mo Farah has declined selection for the marathon at the world championships in Doha, potentially setting up a return to the track. Farah, who won back-to-back Olympic doubles in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters, said in 2017 that he had run his last race on the track and would instead be focusing on marathons.

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya has been in a class of his own in the men’s marathon in recent years, though, and beat Farah by more than three minutes in the London Marathon on Sunday. Farah’s coach, Gary Lough, said after the race in London that Farah hadn’t decided if he would be racing the marathon or the 10,000 at the worlds in Doha.