FAISALABAD - FIA has claimed to have arrested a tailor on charge of violation of Copyright Ordinance and recovered a number of fake printed stickers with brand name of others. FIA spokesman told APP on Wednesday that one Muhammad Waseem manager of “Ali Baba Tailors” filed a complaint before FIA, contending that a tailor Mian Nasir Iqbal resident of Sheikhupura Road was running his tailoring shop “New Ali Baba Tailors” by using brand name of “Ali Baba Tailors” which is a sheer violation of Copyright Ordinance. On this complaint, a team headed by Taimoor Haidar Sub Inspector conducted a surprise raid at “New Ali Baba Tailors” shop situated at Mohallah Nishatabad Faisalabad and recovered stitched suits affixed with stickers of “Ali Baba Tailors” and a number of printed stickers. The FIA arrested the tailor Mian Nasir Iqbal from the spot whereas further investigation is under progress.