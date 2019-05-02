Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on the valiant Pakistan Armed Forces from across the Pak-Afghan border.

Firdous, in a statement, said that the attack from across the border on the brave security forces was condemnable.

Paying tributes to the martyrs of the cowardly attack, she said that the Pakistani Army had been offering supreme sacrifices to defend the motherland. The soil of Afghanistan should not be used for terrorist activities in Pakistan, she added.

Dr Firdous asked whether the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leadership would still praise Afghanistan or raise the slogan of “Lar o Bar”. The PTM leadership should stop criticising State institutions, she added. She also questioned whether the funeral prayers for the martyred Pakistani soldiers would be offered in Afghanistan or it was only done there for the dead of PTM only.

She said that fencing of the Pak-Afghan border was done for the safety of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the PTM should raise its voice against those forces who were against fencing.

The PTM leadership, she said, should tell the nation as to who was behind the terrorism carried out from across the border.