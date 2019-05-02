Share:

LAHORE - A teenage girl was found dead alongside a grave in the Miani Sahib Graveyard on early Wednesday, police said. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. A family on Wednesday morning witnessed the body clad in jeans pant and T-shirt alongside a grave as they reached the graveyard to offer prayers for a departed relative. Police said they rushed to the spot soon after they received information about the dead body. Forensic experts also visited the crime scene to collect evidences. An official at the Lytton Road police station told The Nation that they were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. He said the forensic experts were examining the fingerprints of the deceased to determine her identity. Another police investigator said there were no torture marks on the body. He said the body was lying on a blanket with a pillow beneath her head as they reached the spot. Police also recovered a water-bottle found near the body. Further investigation was underway.