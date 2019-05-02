Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail paid glowing tributes to the industrial and agriculture labourers, saying that their services for the development of the country could not be ignored.

In his message on World Labour Day on Wednesday, he said that the PTI government had adopted a ‘labour-friendly approach’ to improve the services delivered by workers, for the welfare of labourers was a sine qua non of the development of country. He asserted that the government was also paying attention to home-based workers with a special focus on female workers and those that were previously neglected. He said that Ehsaas program announced recently by Prime Minister Imran Khan stood testimony to the PTI government’s commitment to the welfare of the low-income class.

He highly appreciated the contributions of labourers to the national economy, and saying that the pragmatic approach adopted by the government would prove to be a milestone for the development of the deprived segments of society.