Senate was informed on Thursday that government has no plan of privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and an improvement plan is being prepared to make the national carrier stand on its feet.

Responding to a question during Question Hour at the Upper House of Parliament today, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the state of financial affairs has improved during the last eight months. He said business class seats have been replaced with economy class seats only on those routes where passengers of these seats are more in number.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said flights are being operated at commercially viable domestic routes, but have been stopped at non-viable routes. He said the process of accountability continues at the national carrier and at least two hundred and fifty people have been sacked on charges of holding fake degrees.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the positive impact of planting trees under Green Pakistan program is being realized. On the objection of Senator Mushahidullah Khan regarding the number of trees planted, the Chairman referred the matter to committee concerned.

Two reports were laid before the House today. First was on the Pakistan Courier and Logistics Regulatory Authority Bill, 2018. It was introduced by Senator Khushbakht Shujat.

The second report was on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2018 (Amendment of Article 24). The report was introduced by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, on behalf of Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif.