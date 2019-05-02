Share:

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday has said that all the government schools in Islamabad will be transformed into model schools as per the direction of the Prime Minister.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of School Eye Health Screening programme in Islamabad on Thursday, he said an education system needs to be developed that moves students from private schools to government schools.

The Minister said a comprehensive health programme for children will be introduced in Islamabad.

He said under the School Eye Health Screening programme, eye test of over two hundred thousand students will be conducted, and on the requirement, glasses will also be provided to the students.