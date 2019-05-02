Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari has announced to bring informal labour community under the umbrella of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution to uplift their living standard.

He stated this while addressing the participant of a ceremony to mark the Labour Day by a group of Capital Development Authority’s Mazdoor Union at fire brigade headquarters in Islamabad, the ceremony was also attended by a large number of representatives of the labour unions of twin cities.

Addressing the ceremony, the SAPM said that his government wanted to bring informal labour community into the ambit of EOBI and in this regard, a computerised system is being introduced within three months and laws of the institution will also be amended.

“The EOBI will be made a mega institution of pension funds in coming days,” he said, adding: “Pension is an integral part of the rights of workers.”

He said: “Mazdoor ka Ehsas Programme” is a mega project of welfare of workers. He said under this programme, there are 115 different programmes of various components.

Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to ensure the bright future of underprivileged segment of the society by providing them all basic necessities of life.

He said that a special seminar will also be arranged to consider all suggestions with regard to resolution of issues of workers. He said the PTI led government will observe 1st May every year with a renewed pledge of welfare of workers.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary of CDA Mazdoor Union Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen said “Mazdoor ka Ehsas Programme” of the incumbent government is the unique project of its nature. He said the programme will be helpful in ensuring social protection to the workers.

He said many external forces are attempting to destabilize our country and under such circumstances the nation needs to stand by the government.

The opposition leader in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Shahraz Kiani, Registrar Trade Unions Atifa Rifat, President PTI Labour Wing Bilal Mehmood and representatives of several labour unions including Shafqat Mehmood of State Bank of Pakistan, Ansar Mehmmod of OGDCL, Farman Khan of Pakistan Sports Board, Hameed Jadoon of Attock Refinery Limited and Muhammad Ijaz of Radio Pakistan addressed the participants.