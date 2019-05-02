Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday hoped that talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) would end in success for Pakistan for getting new loan programme.

Talking to the media, he said that the negotiations with the IMF for a proposed bailout package will continue during the next few days.

Pakistan and the IMF held an important meeting yesterday. Pakistani delegation was led by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and included three Additional Secretaries and a senior Joint Secretary from the Finance Ministry.

He further said that initial negotiations were held with the IMF team, which was also briefed on the economic reforms. It is worth mentioning here that talks Pakistan and the IMF started on Monday. Technical level talks will sort out details of the proposed bailout package over the next 10 days.

The visiting IMF mission will stay in Islamabad to conclude the technical details by May 6, while the policy level understanding will be reached over the next three days.

The proposed bailout package is expected to be $6-8 billion.

The successful technical level talks Pakistan would sign an agreement with the IMF latest by May 10. The agreement would then be sent to the IMF Board. The government departments will share data on taxes, tariff, subsidies and other related issues with the Fund officials. The State Bank of Pakistan will share monetary-related details.