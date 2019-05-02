Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan has said that he is trying to increase in pay of those officials and officers who put their lives in danger and serve under severe weather conditions.

These views were expressed by Inspector General Police Punjab while addressing police darbar at Multan and DG Khan.

“I know that if this well-trained force is given relief with respect to their financial constraints then their performance may be enhanced manifold,” says the IGP.

At this occasion RPO Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan, CPO Multan Imran Mehmood, DPO Lodhran Jameel Zafar, DPO Khanewal Asad Sarfraz, DPO Vehari Muhammad Najeeb Bagvi, SSP special Branch Shareef Zafar, SP Patrolling Rana Muhammad Masoom, SP Cant Zunera Azfar, SP Sadar Rabnawaz Ahmad, CTO Multan Huma Naseeb were present while at DG Khan RPO Umer Sheikh, DPO DG Khan Atif Nazeer, DPO Muzaffargarh Ghazi Salahuddin, DPO Laya Rana Tahir Ul Rehman, DPO Rajan Pur Haroon Ul Rasheed and Regional Officer CTD Imran Asghar along with other senior police officers were present.

Later, IGP presided over a crime meeting at RPO office in which RPO and other officers briefed him about crime situation and also steps taken by police in this regard.