ISLAMABAD : Tea import into the country during first nine months of current financial year reduced by 1.13 percent as compared to imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March, 2018-19, about 171,237 metric tons of tea valuing $445.815 million was imported to meet the domestic demand of the commodity as against 147,921 metric tons worth $450.908 million imported in same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the imports of spices decreased by 8.51 percent and it was recorded at 100,748 metric tons valuing $111.663 million during the period under review as compared to imports of 99,823 metric tons worth of $122.049 million of same period of last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. In last nine months of current financial year, imports of soyabean oil into the country had also observed reducing trend and went down by 38.04 percent as country had consumed about 125,193 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity during same period of last year, which came down to 95,112 metric tons valuing $68.503 million during the period under review.

The import of palm oil into the country also decreased by 10.22 percent as 2,325, 639 metric tons palm oil costing $1.386 billion imported as against 2,117,612 metric tons valuing $1.543 billion of same period of last year. During first nine months of FY 2018-19, import of leguminous vegetables (pulses) decreased by 3.57 percent and it was recorded at 712,540 metric tons as against the import of 43,950 metric tons of same period of last year.

Country spent an amount of $393.357 million on the import of pulses to fulfill the domestic requirements as against the spending of $407.930 million of same period of last year. It may be recalled that food group imports into the country during first 9 months had recorded 9.92 percent reduction as it came down form $4.730 billion to $4.261 billion.