KARACHI : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the people are being suffered from multiple issues due to negligence of the government.

The Jamaat-e-Islami will start a massive campaign against the government after Ramazan over unavailibility and absence of basic necessities including water, power, health, education and transport.

He expressed these views while addressing daylong media workshop, organised by JI Karachi Chapter at Idara-e-Noor Haq here on Wednesday.

The workshop was attended by senior journalists including - Aamir Latif, Atta Muhammad Tabassum, Athar Hussain, Jawwad Shoaib, JI Secretary Information Karachi Zahid Askari, Prof Saleem Mughal, Dr Osama Shafiq, Nazeerul Hassan and others.

Addressing the workshop, Hafiz Naeem said that the new avenues and opportunities have been created after the induction of social media but the importance of print media could not be ruled out.

He said that digital media after the electronic media is making its place very rapidly and this medium is being used to spread message of the party. On the occasion, Osama Shafiq said that the media is being used to make minds of the masses, adding that it is being played a key role to review the decisions taken by the government, parliament and judiciary.

AEHF DISTRIBUTES SCHOOLBAGS, CERTIFICATES TO STUDENTS

Arise Educational and Health Foundation (AEHF) distributed schoolbags and certificates among needy students here at Central Telegrapher Office Compound in Karachi.

On the occasion, foundation secretary Advocate Sajid Latif presented schoolbags and certificates to a large number of students. The patents of students and other dignitaries also attended the ceremony.