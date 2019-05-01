- 12:38 PM | May 02, 2019 Another polio case reported in Lahore as toll reaches nine
- 12:19 PM | May 02, 2019 PM Khan to perform groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam today
- 12:13 PM | May 02, 2019 Ex-Defense secretary faces jail as UK MPs demand probe into Huawei leak: Report
- 12:07 PM | May 02, 2019 Court to hear treason case against Musharraf after June 12
- 11:32 AM | May 02, 2019 QMC bans plastic shopping bags in Quetta
- 10:20 AM | May 02, 2019 PM Khan offers condolences to families of soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
- 10:00 AM | May 02, 2019 Saudi Coast Guard rescues Iranian oil ship in Red Sea
- 8:28 AM | May 02, 2019 Venezuela's Maduro wants to adopt plan to 'correct mistakes', calls for dialogue
- 11:19 PM | May 01, 2019 UN puts Jaish chief Masood Azhar on global terrorist list
- 11:01 PM | May 01, 2019 Former Spain keeper, Iker Casillas suffers heart attack
- 9:44 PM | May 01, 2019 55 ghost employees detected in Hyderabad district
- 9:38 PM | May 01, 2019 Naval Chief spends busy day in Lagos during Nigeria visit
- 8:21 PM | May 01, 2019 India removes Masood Azhar’s name from Pulwama attack case
- 8:18 PM | May 01, 2019 PTI to steer country out of difficulties: PM Khan
- 8:06 PM | May 01, 2019 Top Pakistani leadership vows to protect rights of workers
- 7:07 PM | May 01, 2019 Frankfurt's passion can beat favorites Chelsea at Europa League semi, says Bobic
- 6:47 PM | May 01, 2019 WikiLeaks concerned over 'fair extradition hearing' after Assange's sentence
- 5:42 PM | May 01, 2019 Military action in Venezuela is possible 'if that's what's required': Pompeo
- 4:52 PM | May 01, 2019 Pakistan making efforts for peace in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi
- 4:49 PM | May 01, 2019 Pakistani ‘street food’ draws large crowd at UN
