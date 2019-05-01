Share:

LOS ANGELES-Liam Payne has been named Hugo’s first brand ambassador. The 25-year-old singer has partnered up with German fashion house Hugo Boss to be the new face of their younger-skewed label, which is launching this summer, and will design his own capsule collection that will be unveiled in July.

And Liam has revealed that the collaboration was an obvious choice for him because fashion started as a ‘’hobby’’, but since being able to be part of the ‘’creative process’’, he has fallen in love with it all over again.

He told WWD: ‘’Fashion has slowly crept up on me. I knew if I wanted to do something in fashion it should be with Hugo. They design clothes that guys like me want to wear. Fashion started out as a hobby for me, but I’m loving being part of the creative process.’’

Liam will work alongside Hugo and with their creative director, Peter Deirowski, to design the limited edition Hugo x Liam Payne collection for fall 2019, and the bodywear campaign for cruise/resort 2020, which will be shot by fashion photographers Mert & Marcus.

The ‘For You’ hitmaker agreed to come on board with the campaign after the brand reached out to him when he was spotted wearing the collection to a few events, and Liam admitted he has been hitting the gym in preparation for the campaign.

He added: ‘’This is a very body-conscious world. I’ve been training a lot lately, but I’ve always done that, so we’ll see how it goes.’’

Hugo’s creative director Peter explained that the singer was the ‘’perfect fit’’ for their brand because he represents their ‘’authentic’’ and ‘’bold’’ ethos.

Peter said: ‘’Liam is not only a very talented musician, he’s also got great style. This type of creative partnership is something we’ve never done before and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on behind the scenes.

‘’Hugo is not just about fashion, it’s about an idea: that being your authentic self is the boldest thing you can do. That’s why Liam is the perfect fit for us he’s authentic in everything he does.’’