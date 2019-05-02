Share:

Leo Messi and Luis Suarez gave FC Barcelona a foot and a half in the Champions League final with a 3-0 win at home to Liverpool in the first leg oftheir semifinal on Wednesday night.

The result was harsh on Liverpool that made Barca suffer more than any other team in the Camp Nou Stadium this season, but a combination of Messi's brilliance and Liverpool failing to take their chances leaves the English side needing a miracle in next week's return leg in Anfield.

Both coaches had surprises in their starting 11 with Arturo Vidal in the Barca team ahead or Arthur Melo, while Georginio Wijnaldum played in an advanced role for Liverpool after Roberto Firminho wasn't judged fit enough to start.

The game got off to a frantic start with Liverpool looking to pressure high up the pitch and put pressure on Barca, who were on the back foot and struggling to string passes together.

Sadio Mane and Ivan Rakitic had half chances for either team, before Jordi Alba got involved and swung in a low ball to Leo Messi, which was blocked by a defender.

Liverpool suffered a setback in the 21st minute when Nabi Keita was forced off with a groin strain following a challenge from behind from Rakitic. Keita was replaced by Jordan Henderson, but in the reshuffle Liverpool lost a bit of shape and that allowed Alba the space to put in a low cross for Suarez to poke home from eight yards out on 26 minutes.

Mohamed Salah was a constant problem for Barca with his pace, while Andy Robertson was getting forward well down the Liverpool left.

Mane put the ball over in Liverpool's best chance of the half, while the closing minutes of the half saw tensions rise on the pitch with both Milner and Sergio Busquets lucky to escape bookings.

The second half saw Liverpool put Barca under intense pressure, with nearly all of the ball in the Barca half as the English side pressured the Liga Santander Champions with and without the ball.

Salah was at the heart of everything, setting up Milner for a shot that was well saved by Ter Stegen at the start of the second half.

The Barca keeper then had to go low to his left to deny the Egyptian, before another move started by the Liverpool forward ended with Milner firing into Ter Stegen's midriff when he should have done better.

Liverpool had dominated the half, but Barca scored the second goal after Messi and Sergi Roberto to set up Suarez and although his shot hit the bar, Messi was on hand to push the ball into the empty net in the 75th minute.

There may have been an element of luck about the second goal, but there was none about the third after Messi virtually sealed the tie with an incredible 30-yard free kick which left Alisson helpless in the 82nd minute.

It should have been 3-1 after Salah hit the post when he looked certain to score after Rakitic had cleared Firminho's shot off the line, although Barca should have netted a fourth when Dembele shot weakly at Alisson in the last move of the game.