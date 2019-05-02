Share:

LAHORE : METRO, the leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Food Fortification Programme to help eradicate malnutrition in Pakistan. The MoU was inked between Stuart King, FFP Team Leader, and Pervaiz Akhtar, Director Corporate Affairs METRO Pakistan, representing their respective organizations, in presence of Suhail Khawaja Additional Commissioner Lahore, parliamentarians, and other dignitaries. Commenting on the participation, Pervaiz Akhtar, Director Corporate Affairs METRO Pakistan, said: “METRO Pakistan centres are widely recognized in terms of quality and affordability, and are catering to over 50,000 customers visiting daily at 9 wholesale/retail centers across Pakistan. Thus, METRO can play an important role by providing support with the point of sale, marketing, and procurement of fortified wheat flour, maida, fine flour, edible oil, and ghee through its stores in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.”