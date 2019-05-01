Share:

LAHORE -Moin Khan has clinched the main trophy in the Mountain Dew’s Speed Festival (SpeedFest) dirt biking event here the other day.

Moin Khan is a popular biking icon from Lahore, who has founded Pakistan Motocross and adventure touring company ADifferentAgenda. The dirt biking was conducted in five categories, where renowned bikers took part and exhibited their prowess. The mega festival was attended by 10,000 people and besides dirt biking, other notable events were jeep rally, a vintage car show and food stalls.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s first ever world class dirt biking track was launched at SA Gardens, Kala Shah Kaku during the speed festival. Mountain Dew, a pioneer in bringing and supporting adventure sports in Pakistan, have said more off-road events are planned for the near future and that serious interest and enthusiasm for jeep and off-road motorcycle racing has been cemented by the success of SpeedFest.