National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday has expressed resentment over absence of the ministers in the session.

As the assembly resumed its session, the house offered Fateha for the three soldiers martyred in terrorist attack in North Waziristan on May 1.

Afterwards, the opposition parties once again staged protest and chanted slogans against the incumbent government.

Meanwhile, the assembly was informed that the government has approved eleven projects relating to water, energy and communication since coming into power last year.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the house that an international level research university will be constructed at the PM House as per the commitment made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said by laws of Capital Development Authority (CDA) will be changed for this purpose.