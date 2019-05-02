Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal while addressing a gathering here on Thursday said that the bureau and corruption could not coexist in Pakistan.

In response to former president Asif Ali Zardari, Justice (retired) Iqbal said NAB and the economy could and were working simultaneously.

Earlier this week, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari had told reporters outside an accountability court that either NAB or the economy would work.

“The question is, either NAB will work or the economy. Both cannot work together,” said Zardari.

The NAB chairman also responded to those calling the accountability law a black law. “If NAB was a black law, the Supreme Court would have abolished it.”

“This is a black law for those who are still involved in stealing,” the chairman stressed.

The NAB chairman warned that the accountability watchdog would act against those taking part in corruption. “If there wasn’t corruption, Pakistan would not need to take loans.”

Justice (retired) Iqbal further said there was no person who could dictate to NAB, adding there was propaganda being done against the bureau.

“The time when corruption was overlooked has passed,” the NAB chairman added.

The chairman added that there was a need for improvement in the plea-bargaining law of the bureau.