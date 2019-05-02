Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression on February 27 will be remembered as “Operation Swift Retort”.

In his address at the Air Headquarters on Wednesday, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force reiterated that the Air Force shall give a befitting response to any aggression initiated by the enemy. “PAF response on February 27, 2019 against the enemy’s aggression will be remembered in history as ‘Operation Swift Retort’,” he said.

He was addressing the 264th Air Staff Presentation meeting held at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

Addressing the principal staff officers, field commanders, air officers and airmen of PAF, the Air Chief further said: “We bow our heads in complete humility and thanks to Almighty Allah for providing us an opportunity to come up to the expectations of our nation in giving a befitting reply to the enemy’s misadventure during the recent Indo-Pak conflict.” He held that PAF’s swift response was the demonstration of firm resolve, capacity and capability in thwarting the nefarious designs of the adversary.

Lauding the selfless commitment of PAF personnel, the Air Chief said that every rank and file of PAF deserves special appreciation for proving equal to the task as he saluted each one of the personnel for showing strong commitment, perseverance and motivation being deployed at forward operating bases during these testing times. In the end the Air Chief reiterated his resolve that in case of any misadventure by the adversary, PAF response would be even stronger than before.

At the conclusion of the event, the Air Chief awarded trophies to the bases excelling in various domains. Trophies for best performance in Training and Flight Safety were awarded to PAF Base Shahbaz, while the Strongman Trophy was won by PAF Base Mushaf. The Ground Safety trophy was awarded to PAF Base Peshawar. Air Staff Presentation is held quarterly in Pakistan Air Force in order to take stock of the operational preparedness of PAF.