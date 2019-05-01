Share:

Islamabad-Visual Arts Division of National Council of Arts arranged exhibition of paintings of Dr Masooma Abbas at National art Gallery.

Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Tariq inaugurated the solo exhibition reflecting artist’s contemplative nature which she expressed through her indigenous natural surroundings in rich acrylic tones. The artwork aimed to generate positivity in the society by bringing it close to the beauty and intellectual contents of nature. People from different walks of life attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition that would continue till May 4.