ISLAMABAD (AA) - The Government of Pakistan on Wednesday declared a FETO-linked organisation in the country a terror outfit.

FETO, an acronym for Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, orchestrated the failed 2016 coup bid in Turkey which martyred 251 people and injured nearly 2,200.

An official notification was released after the top court upheld its decision to declare the outfit as a terror group and rejected a review petition in the case.

“The federal government hereby orders Pak-Turk International CAG Education Foundation to be a proscribed organisation,” the notification by the Interior Ministry said.

In December, the top court had directed the government to freeze bank accounts of FETO-linked foundations and give custody of assets to Turkey’s Maarif Foundation.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO.

All 28 schools affiliated with FETO have been handed over by Pakistani authorities to Maarif Foundation.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.