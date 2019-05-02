Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistani cuisine attracted a large crowd at the United Nations Delegates Lounge at a special lunchtime event hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi.

Ambassadors from many countries, UN officials and diplomats thronged the Pakistan food stall which was adorned by Truck Art to also reflect the theme of Pakistani street food, according to a Press release issued by the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

“The UN provides a unique platform to promote Pakistan’s soft power and that includes our cuisine which is quite distinctive and yet familiar to many people,” the Pakistan envoy said.

The ‘street cuisine’ offered at the largely-attended event included samosas, namak paras and bun kababs, which were billed as desi sliders.

The Mission had also displayed colourful standees and info-graphics decorated with motifs and patterns from Pakistani Truck Art.

Diplomats from around the world showed keen interest in the quintessential Pakistani take on art used to embellish trucks and lorries, the Press release said.

While many had heard about this art-form, seeing it illustrated at the UN alongwith traditional street-food from Pakistan fascinated the attendees, it said. Many were seen taking photographs of the standees. The event was part of a series of projects and initiatives that have been undertaken by Pakistan’s Mission to the UN under the leadership of Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi to showcase the rich cultural heritage and diversity of the country.

By fusing truck art and street food in a single event, the Pakistani Mission sought to project two classic cultural aspects of Pakistan. Maleeha Lodhi and other officers of the Mission mingled with the guests and explained the food items which were much appreciated and enjoyed during the lunch hour on a busy day at the UN.