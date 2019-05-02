Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday offered his condolences to the families of the three soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist attack on Pakistani security forces in North Waziristan.

“My condolences and prayers go to the families of our three soldiers martyred while repulsing condemnable terrorist attack in Alwara area of N Waziristan. We salute the bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers in combating terrorists,” the premier tweeted.

On Wednesday, Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazir and Sepoy Imdad Ullah were martyred and seven other soldiers were injured when 60-70 terrorists from across the border attacked Pakistani security forces fencing the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan.

Several terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing by the Pakistan Army.