Prime Minister Imran Khan performed ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam on Thursday.

The premier along with former chief justice Saqib Nisar performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the dam in Mohmand district.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Imran thanked ex-CJP Saqib Nisar for raising awareness about the country's water crisis and the need to build dams.

“Our government had failed in thinking about the future of Pakistan. This led to a chief justice of the country raising an issue which should have been done by the prime minister and government. I want to thank Justice Saqib Nisar for this," the premier said.

Resolving to fix the country's economic issues, he said, “There cannot be investment in any country until there is peace. People want to invest in Pakistan because they think there is peace here. Unemployment will begin to decrease when there is investment in the country.”

The prime minister said underdeveloped areas of the country including the tribal belt had been left behind due to the failure of past governments in planning for the future and beyond their five-year terms in office.

“China has progressed because its leadership does not think about winning the election, rather it thinks about planning for the future of the country.”

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present at the ceremony.

The dam is being constructed on Swat River and will be completed at a cost of over Rs183 billion by 2024.

Mohmand Dam on completion will generate 800-megawatt electricity besides bringing about 17,000 acres barren land under cultivation. The dam will also solve the problem of water scarcity in Mohmand district besides saving Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts from floods.

The dam will be able to store 300,000 cusecs of water.

It has gross capacity of 1.9 million acre feet (MAF), live capacity 0.67 MAF with power generation potential of 800 megawatts (MW) and annual energy production of 2862 GWh.

The cost of the said project in 2003 stood at $1 billion which has now swelled to $3 billion because of the inordinate delay during Musharraf regime.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today arrived in Tirah Valley of Khyber District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he attended the concluding ceremony of a sports gala as chief guest.

Governor KP and chief minister were also present at the event.