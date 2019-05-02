Share:

LAHORE - A police official was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists during a brutal gun attack in Shahdara on Wednesday. The bullet-riddled body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The police identified the deceased as 38-year-old Head Constable Ashfaq, who was serving at the Punjab central police office. An official said that Ashfaq riding in a car along with his family was on his way home when two motorcyclists stopped his vehicle in Ghulshan Hayat Park, Jia Musa. The motorcyclists took out a gun and opened straight fire on the policeman. As a result, Ashfaq received multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. His minor also wounded in the gun attack and was rushed to the Mayo Hospital, where his condition was said to be out of danger. An official of the homicide investigation unit said Head Constable Ashfaq was shot multiple times from point blank range. He said they also seized 15 shells from the crime scene. The police official said that the killing could be an outcome of old enmity. The police are investigating this murder keeping in view all possible aspects of the incident, the official said. The Shahdara police late Wednesday registered a murder case against unidentified motorcyclists and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.