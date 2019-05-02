Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday launched Federal Ombudsman Mobile App for easy registration of complaints by people.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the President said it is prime responsibility of the government to provide justice to masses.

Acknowledging speedy redressal of public grievances by the office of Federal Ombudsman, the President said the institution should publicize its good decisions through social and mainstream media.

The President said social media has linked the seller and buyer which has rapidly improved trade and commerce all around the world. He said it is responsibility of every individual to project positive image of the country.

He said he has suggested Council of Islamic Ideology to use mosques to address social issues of the society.

Earlier in his welcome note, Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shahbaz said as per the direction of the President this year has been dedicated to awareness and enhancement of Ombudsman's outreach.

He said mobile app has also been launched on the direction of President to make it easy for users to register a complaint and then track it.

On the occasion, the President also inaugurated revamped website of the office of Federal Ombudsman.

A documentary covering various functions and procedures of the Federal Ombudsman was also shown to the audience.