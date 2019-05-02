Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited, a subsidiary of a British American Group (BAT), has launched its exports initiative “Made in Pakistan” aiming at helping towards bringing economic prosperity to the country.

Various dignitaries including economists, business maestros and important dignitaries from the government’s economic, investment and commerce teams were present on the occaison. Regional Management of BTA was in attendance too.

Advisor to PM on Commerce, Abdul Razzak Dawood, was the chief guest. He said PTC has contributed more than Rs. 400 billion in taxes in the last 5 years to the government due to its local operations. “We wish PTC the very best of luck in establishing a successful exports business,” he said. Syed Javed Iqbal, the MD/CEO of PTC, said, “PTC has always joined hands with the government of Pakistan for making this country economically progressive and business friendly.”

He reiterated PTC’s resolve of continued support and efforts towards business in the country in line with the vision of the Government of Pakistan. Guy Meldrum, Regional Director - Asia Pacific and Middle East and Member of the Management Board of BAT, lauded PTC for its being one of the most successful markets in the region.