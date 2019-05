Share:

ISLAMABAD- The 37th National Elite Men Boxing Championship 2019 is in full swing here at Pakistan Sports Complex, as more matches were played on Wednesday. In 60kg, Ibrahim Army beat Muhammad Shoaib Punjab 5-0 and Sheraz Navy beat Naseer Ahmed Wapda 5-0. In 64kg, Adnan Hasan of PAF overcame Irfan Bashir of AJK in second round. Faraz Abid qualified for semifinal with walkover against Ghulam Nabi GB. Ali Ahmed Wapda beat Abdul Ghani Bal 5-0, Suleman Baloch Army beat Qadir Khan Navy 5-0. In 69kg, Salar Abid KP beat Inam Ullah GB 5-0, Amir Khan Wapda beat Fahad Punjab 5-0, Gul Zaib Army beat Faraz Ahmed Sindh 5-0, Abdul Samad Bal beat Saeed Anwar Khan PAF 3-2, in 75kg Shafi Ullah Wapda beas Abid Ali Police retired in 2nd round, Saif-Ul-Manan Army beat Ali Nawaz Punjab with a decision of RSC in 1st round, Tanveer Ahmed Navy beat Hasnain Ali PAF Force with a decision of RSC in 1st round, Ehsan Ulalh Balochistan beat Khalil Asghar Sindh 5-0.