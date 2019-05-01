Share:

LAHORE- Real Madrid Cricket Club won the Pakistan Day Tapeball Cricket Tournament by beating Valencia’s Evra Cricket Club by 7 runs in the final.

In the final, Real Madrid Club opted to bat first and posted 74 runs in allotted 6 overs. In reply, Evra Club could score 68 runs in the allotted overs. Total eight teams took part in the tournament.

Valencia Association President Mehar Jamshed Ahmad and local businessman Chaudhry Hayat Warraich, Shahid Arain, Social Leader of Spain Ana Issabel and others graced the occasion and distributed prizes among the players.

The winners received 300 Euros, runners-up 200 Euros while Evra Qalandars 150 Euros.

Zeeshan Asghar was declared as best player of the tournament, while M Ali King was best bowlers, Kashif Aziz man of the final and Hammadul Hassan man of the tournament.