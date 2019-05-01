Share:

rawalpindi -Sadiqabad police launched a crackdown against drug mafia and held three peddlers besides recovering narcotics from their possession, he said.

According to him, a team of PS Sadiqabad led by SHO Inspector Malik Allah Yar raided the narcotics dens and held 3 drug peddlers Naheem, Darwesh Khan and Zia Abbas. He said that police also seized more than 5 kilograms of chars from possession of the drug peddlers and registered cases against them. The spokesman said that CPO Abbas Ahsan appreciated the efforts of Sadiqabad police.

On the other hand, CPO Abbas Ahsan constituted a committee to ascertain as to how an alleged suspect of robbery got injured in skirmish with Rawat police in G-8 Markaz on Tuesday night.

According to a spokesman, Rawat police, on a tip off, raided at G-8 Markaz to arrest a suspect for his involvement in snatching Rs20.58 million from the guards of a money changer in Rawat. However, the suspect put off resistance and in the meanwhile, exchange of fire occurred between the suspect and the police.

In result, a passerby got injured and was shifted to PIMS for treatment. SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar had been appointed as head of the committee who had also summoned Rawat police including SHO for recording their statement. A source said that the injured man was identified as Usman who was a car dealer. He said that Usman arrived in G-8 Markaz for buying a car when a police party tried to arrest him. He added that police opened firing on Usman when he showed resistance. CPO Abbas Ahsan, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said that an inquiry had been ordered into incident.