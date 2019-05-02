Share:

MULTAN : Imbalanced use of fertilizers was damaging fertility of soil and resulting in low productivity. This was stated by cotton expert Dr Sagher Ahmed, a Ph.D scholar and progressive farmer, while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He informed that soil health was ignored across the country by the farmers due to lack of awareness and information about maintaining fertility of the soil. He said the use of nitrogen and phosphorus were still under-dose, adding that potassium and some micro nutrients including boron, zinc, manganese, iron etc were ignored during preparation of soil.