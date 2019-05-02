Share:

KARACHI : Building on brand promise Here for good, Standard Chartered Saadiq organized ‘Rhythms of Recurrence’ – an exclusive exhibition of contemporary works of art and selected artifacts based on the underlying grid in Islamic geometry, historically used in art, architecture and design. Standard Chartered Saadiq is the Islamic Banking proposition of Standard Chartered offering Shariah compliant financial products and services to meet client needs. Consistent with the Bank’s philosophy of understanding and celebrating local culture, Standard Chartered is committed to community based programmes and to supporting and showcasing the works of Pakistan’s artistic talent. Standard Chartered recognises that Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage deserves to be celebrated. The aim of this event was not only to provide the clients with a memorable experience of contributing towards the celebration of Pakistani Art, but also to bring people together for a noble cause. A portion of the sales’ proceeds will go to Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, empowering the next generation to learn, earn and grow. Commenting on the event, Syed Mujtaba Abbas, Head of Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Pakistan, said, “To preserve, promote and encourage Pakistan’s art and culture, Standard Chartered Saadiq brings you a one of a kind art exhibition. We at Standard Chartered recognise the significance of Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural traditions and our values, and utilise them to celebrate with our clients, our partners and the community as a whole.”