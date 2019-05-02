Share:

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal represented Pakistan at the four-day 14th International Defence Industry Fair being held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the fair. IDEF 2019 hosts 150 delegations active in the defence field from 70 countries and three international organizations.

Besides the products and services, which are on display at fair center, maritime components are on display. The fair will be visited by defence industry professionals till Friday.