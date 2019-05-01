Share:

Rawalpindi-A 20-year-old woman, who was battling for life in a hospital after been doused with acid by her husband in Ratta Amral, died on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

“On April 6, Rafaqat put acid into the mouth of his wife Sania for not bringing Rs5,000 for him from her mother, living in Bari Imam” he added. The incident took place in precinct of Police Station Ratta Amral.

According to him, the incident came into light after a fight over custody of the body by both parties. A team of investigators visited the house of Rafaqat where the woman had been doused with acid to interrogate the eyewitnesses and record their statements, he said.

He added that Rafaqat married Sania some four years ago and the couple was residing in Ratta Amral. He said that the mother of the woman had not reported the matter to police and brought her daughter to DHQ Hospital in serious condition where she remained under observation for the last 25 days.

“The woman died at 9am on Wednesday,” he said, adding that a fight took place between the husband and the mother of the victim over taking the body home on which the lady approached media. Police came into action after the matter was highlighted on media.

He said that legal action would be taken against the man if the parents of the woman lodged complaint with the police.