LAHORE - The working class celebrated International Labour Day (1st May) all over the country including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Multan and Hyderabad under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd.).

At Lahore, thousands of the workers belonging to the affiliated trade unions of the Confederation including WAPDA, electricity, railway, telecommunication, transport, textile, engineering, banks, PWD, irrigation and others held a mass rally. Thereafter, the workers took out large procession to Mall Road Lahore carrying National flags and banners in support of their demands. It was led by the veteran union leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary, along with Rubeena Jamil, president, and veteran journalist I.A Rehman representative Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and other trade union leaders including Yousaf Baloch, Akbar Ali Khan, Osama Tariq, Ch Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Ch Muhammad Anwar, Niaz Khan, Rana Hassan Muhammad and other representatives.