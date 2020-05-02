Share:

LAHORE - As many as 120 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across Punjab on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 6,340.

So far 106 COVID-19 patients have died in the province, including 53 in Lahore, 24 Rawalpindi, 11 Multan, four Gujranwala, three each in Faisalabad and Gujrat, two each in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Attack, Sargodha, Rajanpur and Toba Tek Singh.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,926 are the preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 768 Shiite devotees who have recently returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 3,560 citizens who either have a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where number has reached 1,820.

As many as 358 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi, 239 Gujrat, 171 Gujranwala, 120 Sialkot, 98 Faisalabad, 83 Multan, 67 Rahim Yar Khan, 59 Jhelum, 58 Kasur, 54 Sargodha, 51 Vehari, 43 Jhang, 39 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 DG Khan, 29 Hafizabad, 24 Attock, 23 Muzafargarh, 21 Sheikhupura, 20 Mianwali, 19 each from Okara and Bahawalpur, 16 Narowal, 14 each from Nankana Sahib and Pakpattan, 13 each from Khushab and Bhakkar, 12 Bahawalnagar, 11 Chiniot, seven Toba Tek Singh, six Khanewal, five each from Sahiwal and Chakwal, four Lodhran and three Layyah.

Of the 1,926 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 106 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzaffargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 43 Bahawalpur, 38 Layyah, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each from Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Mianwali, six Khanewal and two Okara. Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 from Gujranwala, 25 from Sargodha and 23 from Faisalabad.

Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each from Sialkot and Jhelum, two from Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

So far 82651 tests have been performed in the province. As many as 1921 patients have recovered and returned home. Presently, 27 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units in public sector hospitals.