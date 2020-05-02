Share:

Shikarpur/ KANDHKOT - Fifteen more local transmission cases of COVID-19 were reported in Shikarpur on Friday. According to details, 92 samples from the affected families and other persons were collected out of which 15 were tested positive for coronavirus. The new virus affectees included five children, three women, and seven men.

Shikarpur was in grip of COVID-19 threat due to deficient arrangements by district and health administration Shikarpur.

The number of local transmission cases had reached 76 including 13 cases of Tableeghi Jamaat so far. Five patients were in Quarantine center at Army Public School Hostel, while all others were in self-isolation in their homes. The Quarantined patients have complained they were badly suffering due to no facilities.

Meanwhile in Hyderabad, as many as 271 cases of coronavirus have surfaced till April 30, according to the statistics released by the local authorities here on Friday.

As per the union councils based report of all the four talukas in the district, the highest number of the cases at 162 appeared in Qasimabad Taluka. The Taluka’s UC 1 where 133 people were tested positive contributed the largest number. However, almost all of the people who contracted the virus in UC 1 belonged to Tableeghi groups staying at Noor mosque in Wahdat Colonyarea.

In the remaining five UCs of Qasimabad twenty nine cases were reported with eleven in UC Cantt, eight in UC four, seven in UC 3, two in UC 5 and one in UC 2. In the district’s biggest taluka, City, a total of sixty seven cases have been reported with the highest number of sixteen cases in UC 6 and eleven cases each in UC 3 and UC 16.

In City Taluka the cases surfaced in twenty UCs in comparison to seventeen UCs in Latifabad Taluka where thirty six persons were tested positive till April 30.

As many as sixteen positive cases were reported from UC 12 of Latifabad while five each cases occurred in UC 1 and UC 16.

In Hyderabad rural Taluka only six persons have contracted the virus with three of them belonging to UC Tando Qaiser, two to UC Tando Jam and one to UC Tando Hyder.

Kashmore reports its first coronavirus case

Kashmore district reports its first ever case of novel coronavirus. According to District Health Official (DHO) Dr Ihsan Dahani, the patient belongs to Kandhkot city’s Nanik Ward locality.

DHO further said that Rajesh Kumar, 42, son of Barth Lal, was showing symptoms of the virus for the last few days. His samples were taken some days back, which turned out positive on Friday. Doctors said the man was shifted to a quarantine centre at Karampur, while samples of his family members had also been taken.

Locals, while showing concern over the surfacing of the first case of Covid-19, have told the media that Rajesh Kumar is a trader in the grain market of Kandhkot city.

Since it is known as the second largest grain market of the sub-continent where hundreds of labourers and other people come and go, contracting the virus is highly likely, they said.

They pointed out that Hindu traders were still keeping their shops open despite the lockdown. Besides that, they said, shops of paints and electronic godowns were also open where a huge rush of people could be witnessed.

However, the district and tauluka administration were acting like silent spectators, they regretted.

They appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Commissioner Larkana to take notice of the situation in order to ensure that lockdown was not violated.

AC’s wife, son test

positive for COVID-19

The wife and a son of the Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad Sayed Ammar Hussain Rizvi have tested novel coronavirus positive here on Friday.

The samples of four family members of Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad, district Matiari have been taken by health authorities after he was tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday. Of them wife and 10 year old son have been tested novel coronavirus positive while a son and a daughter were tested negative.

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Ghulam Haider Chandio has confirmed that two family members of Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad were tested COVID-19 positive and were being quarantined at house located in Latifabad area of Hyderabad.

The Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad, Sayed Ammar Hussain Rizvi was actively taking part in relief activities including distribution of ration, execution of government orders and coordination which involved meetings, field visits and travel before he was tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the District Administration has asked the District Health Officer for taking possible precautionary measures for containing COVID-19 from spreading further.

The names of 26 officers including Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, ADCs, DHO, all Assistant Commissioners and officers of district administration, police, Health, Revenue, Sindh Information and other relevant departments were sent to health authorities for their possible screening as they had attended the meeting with Governor Sindh during his visit to district Matiari on April 22.