Rawalpindi-As many as 26 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district while seven confirmed patients got discharged after recovery.

Of 26, three patients were detected from Gulshanabad Housing Society at Adiala Road after the secretary decided to seal the commercial hub of the society for seven days, they said.

According to district government spokesman, the number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached at 572 while 30 people died and 167 patients got discharged after recovery.

At present, 375 confirmed patients are under treatment in the hospitals. As many as 93 patients were quarantined in their houses.

Apart from this, 226 suspected patients were also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for COVID-19 test but the report will come after three to four days.

A senior doctor of Benazir Bhutto Hospital told The Nation that there was no facility of testing in Rawalpindi yet.

He said that the government planned to establish the laboratory but it was not established yet.

The local administrations also kept 1260 persons in quarantines who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients including 1134 people who had been isolated in their houses, 111 in hospitals and 15 in quarantine centres.

TableeghiJamaat’s 160 members were isolated in Rawalpindi and all of them were isolated in their houses.

According to official data, confirmed patients arrived from DheriHassanabad, DhokeParacha, Gulraiz, Satellite Town, Amarpura, TaliMohri, DhokeMangtal, WorkshopiMohallah, Badar Colony, DhokeRatta, Bani, Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, Raja ZafarulHaq Road, BakraMandi, DhokeGangal, BabuLalHussain Road and AsgharMall.