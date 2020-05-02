Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 662 new cases of coronavirus have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours while six more people have lost their lives.

“Thus, the death toll in the province from the virus has reached 118 mark, which makes up 1.76 percent of the total number of patients,” he said in his message released from the CM House on Friday.

The chief minister said that 3,384 tests were conducted which led to the detection of 622 new cases. He added that so far 57,761 samples had been tested which led to the detection of 6,675 cases.

“At present, 5,262 patients are under treatment, of whom 4044 or 77 percent are in isolation at their homes, 733 at isolation centers and 485 at different hospitals,” the chief minister said, and added 45 patients were in critical condition while 16 of them were on ventilators.

Giving details of the presence of virus in overseas Pakistanis who had just returned home, the chief minister said that of 483 such Pakistanis, who had landed at Karachi’s Jinnah Terminal via three flights from Dubai, Sharjah and Colombo, 190 were diagnosed with Covid-19 when tested.

Murad said that out of 190 positive cases, 92 belonged to Sindh, 56 to Punjab, 24 to KP and 18 to Balochistan.

Sharing the data of Karachi, the chief minister said that 446 cases had been reported, including 173 in Malir with 190 of stranded Pakistanis, 92 in District East, 70 in District South, 56 in District Central, 33 in District West and 22 in Korangi.

Murad further said that 17 cases had been reported from Ghotki, 19 from Hyderabad, 11 from Jacobabad, 23 from Larkana, 15 from Shikarpur and six from Sukkur.

The chief minister said if 190 cases of stranded Pakistanis were subtracted from the total number of cases, the local cases would come to 472. “These figures show that the pandemic is still playing havoc in Sindh,” he said, and added the situation highlighted the importance of social distancing and adopting World Health Organisation’s (WHO) SOPs.

The CM said that the health department people, particularly doctors, the paramedical staff and technicians conducting lab tests were working selflessly.

He paid them rich tribute and urged everyone to respect them and salute them.

He said that the virus was spreading day by day, therefore extra precautionary measures must be taken all over Sindh.

He prayed for the early recovery of all the patients under treatment.