RAWALPINDI - Eight persons of a family sustained burn injuries as gas explosion occurred in a house due to leakage in area of DhokeNaju at Satellite Town here on Friday. According to Rescue 1122, the gas explosion happened in a house owing to gas leakage when stove was turned on. Resultantly, eight persons identified as Jameel 50, Umar 4, Faizan 5, Aqsa 18, Safia 16, Shan 6, Sufian 14 received minor burn injuries while Sabeela 5 received serious burn injures whose 80 per cent of body had been burnt. On receiving information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) form medical treatment